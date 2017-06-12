Biscuit restaurant opening in St. Pete

Biscuit restaurant opening in St. Pete

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The Jacksonville-based company is hoping to open the new location at 662 Central Ave. in December, according to spokesperson Alexandria Hill. "We love the charm of your community and are excited to be a part of it," Hill said in a news release .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) 8 hr Shut it 852
Be Very Careful, Commissioners........ Jun 10 go blue 6
Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own... Jun 10 Allen 2
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Jun 9 ABMESSINA1947 1
Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09) Jun 9 M wilkening 95
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Jun 8 WOW 275
June 5th Commission Meeting Jun 8 SW Citizen 5
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC