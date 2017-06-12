Biscuit restaurant opening in St. Pete
The Jacksonville-based company is hoping to open the new location at 662 Central Ave. in December, according to spokesperson Alexandria Hill. "We love the charm of your community and are excited to be a part of it," Hill said in a news release .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|Shut it
|852
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|Jun 10
|go blue
|6
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09)
|Jun 9
|M wilkening
|95
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 8
|WOW
|275
|June 5th Commission Meeting
|Jun 8
|SW Citizen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC