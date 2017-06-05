Bee Street Investors Proposes 4-Story...

Bee Street Investors Proposes 4-Story Self-Storage Facility in San Marco Area of Jacksonville, FL

Property owner Bee Street Investors Inc. has proposed a four-story, 100,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The project would be developed by NitNeil Development LLC, an affiliate of Atlanta-based real estate development and investment firm NitNeil Partners.

