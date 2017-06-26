Attorney and Artist Deborah Reid Disc...

Attorney and Artist Deborah Reid Discusses First Amendment/Copyright Law

The College of Arts and Sciences and the Pre-Law Program at the University of North Florida present Deborah Reid, attorney, artist and author, who will discuss copyright law and the First Amendment as it relates to the arts, in two separate lectures next month on campus. Both lectures will take place 12:40 to 4:10 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center, Building 45, Room 1200.

