At Arm's Length

At Arm's Length

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Trend

James H. Dahl, financial refugee, floated into Jacksonville in 1991 with his wife and two children on a big life raft - a $50 million stake earned as a young junk bond trader during the 1980s. In Drexel Burnham Lambert Inc.'s infamous Los Angeles office, Dahl was one of two executive vice presidents who worked at the firm's trading desk at the feet of the king himself: Michael Milken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) 11 hr Durk 274
News Duval County Jail Brawl; Corrections Officer an... (Mar '08) Jun 1 sydneytoki 522
Uber in Jacksonville Jun 1 Telsa34 1
Be Very Careful, Commissioners........ May 31 SW Citizen 3
Blacks May 30 Cat in the Hat 3
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) May 28 Facts-an-Just-Fac... 851
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07) May 28 Big Time 263
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC