a Tea with Zora and Marjorie to Return to a Classic Theatre This July
A Classic Theatre announces the return of A Tea with Zora and Marjorie by Tallahassee playwright Dr. Barbara Speisman for a limited run on July 15 & 16. This production is part of the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the publication of Rawlings' autobiographical account of her life in rural Florida, Cross Creek, and her collection of regional recipes in Cross Creek Cookery. Rawlings wrote Cross Creek Cookery the same year because so many Cross Creek readers wanted to recreate the food she described so vividly.
