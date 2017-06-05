$42M Philips project gets OK

$42M Philips project gets OK

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

A $42 million residential and retail development designed for up to 640 apartments is moving forward east of San Marco. Chance Partners LLC plans to turn 17 acres, starting at 2600 Philips Highway between River Oaks Road and Mitchell Avenue, into a mixed-use development of apartments and retail space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Fri ABMESSINA1947 1
Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09) Fri M wilkening 95
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Jun 8 WOW 275
Wanna make some extra easy cash $$$$ Jun 7 JesseI-10 1
Jackson curtis martin (Dec '08) Jun 6 I can help you 15
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Jun 5 Mojoe 24
News Duval County Jail Brawl; Corrections Officer an... (Mar '08) Jun 1 sydneytoki 522
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC