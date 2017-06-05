$42M Philips project gets OK
A $42 million residential and retail development designed for up to 640 apartments is moving forward east of San Marco. Chance Partners LLC plans to turn 17 acres, starting at 2600 Philips Highway between River Oaks Road and Mitchell Avenue, into a mixed-use development of apartments and retail space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Fri
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09)
|Fri
|M wilkening
|95
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 8
|WOW
|275
|Wanna make some extra easy cash $$$$
|Jun 7
|JesseI-10
|1
|Jackson curtis martin (Dec '08)
|Jun 6
|I can help you
|15
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Jun 5
|Mojoe
|24
|Duval County Jail Brawl; Corrections Officer an... (Mar '08)
|Jun 1
|sydneytoki
|522
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC