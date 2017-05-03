Westside Amazon sort center confirmed

In case there was any doubt what Amazon.com was planning at Westside Industrial Park, a permit application shows the e-commerce retailer will sort small packages there. That application requests approval for a $2.3 million conveyor system at the center at 4948 Bulls Bay Highway.

