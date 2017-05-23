Trump wants $108M for deeper ports; Corps adds $56M boost
Ports from New England to Texas are seeking more than $4.6 billion in federal and state funding to deepen their . They're playing catch-up after the Panama Canal finished a major expansion last summer that is sending supersized ships to U.S. ports on the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election Party Tuesday!
|1 hr
|Big J
|9
|in pain
|8 hr
|Hillary LOST
|2
|Jose Mejia for Sweetwater Commissioner??? (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|Go Marco
|16
|JSO Off Duty Working Part Time (Oct '08)
|May 22
|Greg
|5
|Blacks
|May 20
|Disgusted
|1
|Stop calling animal control on me
|May 19
|Froggy
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC