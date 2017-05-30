The pending rebirth of Jax's Barnett ...

The pending rebirth of Jax's Barnett Bank Building

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Metro Jacksonville

Downtown Jacksonville's Northbank is poised for a comeback and the historic Barnett Bank Building will serve as a major component of this effort. Today, Bullet of Abandoned Florida takes a look at its existing conditions and Ennis Davis, AICP provides a brief run down of what's in store for the property's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duval County Jail Brawl; Corrections Officer an... (Mar '08) 20 hr sydneytoki 522
Uber in Jacksonville Thu Telsa34 1
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Wed Kol 273
Be Very Careful, Commissioners........ Wed SW Citizen 3
Blacks May 30 Cat in the Hat 3
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) May 28 Facts-an-Just-Fac... 851
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07) May 28 Big Time 263
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC