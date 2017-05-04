The Loop opens in Fleming Island
The Loop Pizza Grill has opened in Fleming Island, the first of three new locations planned for the Jacksonville-based chain. The restaurant opened at the Island Walk North shopping center at 1960 E. West Parkway, Suite 110.
