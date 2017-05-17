Sunshine Recycling provides roll-offs...

Sunshine Recycling provides roll-offs for housing construction project

Jacksonville, Florida, dumpster rental company Sunshine Recycling Inc ., provides specialized dumpsters, recycling and hauling services to companies in Jacksonville and the surrounding communities. Recently, Sunshine signed a contract to provide waste management during the construction of Sulzbacher Village, a 124-unit subsidized housing community in Jacksonville for homeless women and children.

