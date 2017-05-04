Suites near courthouse working for attorneys

Executive Suite Professionals co-founder Lisa Gufford in one of the company's office suites at EverBank Center that has a view of the Duval County Courthouse. About 85 percent of ESP's tenants are attorneys, small law firms and legal services companies, Clyde Yandell, owner of the Jacksonville franchise of Intelligent Office, in what he calls 'the closing room.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.