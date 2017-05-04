Suites near courthouse working for attorneys
Executive Suite Professionals co-founder Lisa Gufford in one of the company's office suites at EverBank Center that has a view of the Duval County Courthouse. About 85 percent of ESP's tenants are attorneys, small law firms and legal services companies, Clyde Yandell, owner of the Jacksonville franchise of Intelligent Office, in what he calls 'the closing room.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Murphy
|4 hr
|milhoan
|1
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Election Party Tuesday!
|May 5
|Friends of Bergy
|1
|I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10)
|May 3
|Michael
|65
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|May 2
|Hannah
|272
|WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11)
|May 2
|Lvindc
|293
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC