Rutherford Leads Letter Fighting to Base F-35s in Jacksonville

Congressman John Rutherford in partnership with Senator Rubio, Senator Nelson, and the entire Florida delegation today sent a letter to Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to advocate for the basing of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville. Congressman John Rutherford said, "Jacksonville is the ideal home for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter due to our strategic location with unmatched training infrastructure and airspace.

