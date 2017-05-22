Raising awareness in ALS fight

The ALS Association Florida Chapter held a fundraiser Sunday at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville in honor of attorney Evan Yegelwel, center in chair, a partner at Terrell Hogan and Jacksonville Bar Association member. Yegelwel was diagnosed with the disease six years ago.

