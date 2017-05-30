Plan would save most of Cathedral Dis...

Plan would save most of Cathedral District building

Thursday May 25

The section of the former Community Connections building at 325 E. Duval Street with a flat roof will be torn down under the plan approved by the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday. With approval late Wednesday from the city Historic Preservation Commission, developer Mike Balanky intends to take the next steps toward transforming a block in Jacksonville's Downtown Cathedral District.

Jacksonville, FL

