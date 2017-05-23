Ollie's plans store along Normandy
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, with one store open in Regency and another planned in Orange Park, intends to open in June along Normandy Boulevard in West Jacksonville. 'Jacksonville is a big city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|in pain
|3 hr
|Hillary LOST
|2
|Jose Mejia for Sweetwater Commissioner??? (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Go Marco
|16
|Election Party Tuesday!
|6 hr
|Go Marco
|8
|JSO Off Duty Working Part Time (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Greg
|5
|Blacks
|May 20
|Disgusted
|1
|Stop calling animal control on me
|May 19
|Froggy
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC