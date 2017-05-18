Officials: Man who ran over pedestrians was 'hearing voices'
" A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks before a row of steel security barriers finally stopped him told police he was "hearing voices," law enforcement officials said. The driver, Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old Bronx man who had been discharged from the U.S. Navy following disciplinary problems, told police he was hearing voices and expected to die, two law enforcement officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JSO Off Duty Working Part Time (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Greg
|5
|Election Party Tuesday!
|13 hr
|Sweetwater Politics
|7
|Jose Mejia for Sweetwater Commissioner??? (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Sweetwater Politics
|15
|Blacks
|Sat
|Disgusted
|1
|Stop calling animal control on me
|May 19
|Froggy
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC