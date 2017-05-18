Officials: Man who ran over pedestria...

Officials: Man who ran over pedestrians was 'hearing voices'

Saturday

" A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks before a row of steel security barriers finally stopped him told police he was "hearing voices," law enforcement officials said. The driver, Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old Bronx man who had been discharged from the U.S. Navy following disciplinary problems, told police he was hearing voices and expected to die, two law enforcement officials said.

Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

