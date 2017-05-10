Macquarie incentives add 50 jobs

Macquarie incentives add 50 jobs

Tuesday May 9

Gov. Rick Scott welcomed Macquarie to Jacksonville as it opened a financial services center in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank in 2016. It now wants to add 50 jobs with the help of city and state incentives.

