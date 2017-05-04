Large Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate
A wildfire in Florida continues to burn and is largely uncontained, and is forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. According to NBC affiliate, First Coast News, the fire started in Baker County, which is an hour outside of Jacksonville.
