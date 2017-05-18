Land sold for Wawa along Philips

Land changed hands this month for the Bowden Road at Philips Highway property where Wawa wants to build on the former Frank Griffin dealership site. BW Philips Bowden LLC, led by Brightwork Real Estate Inc. of Tampa, bought the site for $2.25 million from Franklin G. Griffin as trustee of the Franklin G. Griffin Revocable Living Trust.

