JTB, Vera apartments to top $63 million

Two new Southside apartment communities, whose construction costs alone add up to $63 million, are in permitting review for Southside. Killashee Investments LLC filed to build its proposed 350-unit JTB Apartments at 8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway while Davis Development Inc. wants to develop the 252-unit Vera apartments at 13051 Gran Bay Parkway in Flagler Center.

