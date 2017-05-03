JTB, Vera apartments to top $63 million

JTB, Vera apartments to top $63 million

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Two new Southside apartment communities, whose construction costs alone add up to $63 million, are in permitting review for Southside. Killashee Investments LLC filed to build its proposed 350-unit JTB Apartments at 8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway while Davis Development Inc. wants to develop the 252-unit Vera apartments at 13051 Gran Bay Parkway in Flagler Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10) Wed Michael 65
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Tue Hannah 272
WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11) Tue Lvindc 293
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mon Maeve Kleisler 115
Review: Step One Realty & Property Management (Jun '15) Apr 30 Looking to Rent 4
Best Places? Apr 27 acw269 1
News Owner of Cat-Can-Do Marine Arrested on Three Co... (Jan '08) Apr 23 Babygirl 25
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC