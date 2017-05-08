Jay Fant to Announce Candidacy for At...

Jay Fant to Announce Candidacy for Attorney General

State Representative Jay Fant will announce his candidacy for Attorney General of Florida tomorrow morning, May 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Waller Park on the west side of the Capitol, followed by issue briefings in Tampa and Orlando. He will conclude the day in his hometown of Jacksonville.

