Jay Fant to Announce Candidacy for Attorney General
State Representative Jay Fant will announce his candidacy for Attorney General of Florida tomorrow morning, May 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Waller Park on the west side of the Capitol, followed by issue briefings in Tampa and Orlando. He will conclude the day in his hometown of Jacksonville.
