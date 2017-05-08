Jacksonville-based Availity confirms ...

Jacksonville-based Availity confirms it's 'Avalanche,' will lease Town Center One

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Jacksonville-based Availity LLC told employees this afternoon that it will relocate within Southside Jacksonville by late summer 2018 to the new Town Center One office building. CFO Nathan Eastman also confirmed that Availity, a health care IT company, is the identity of Project Avalanche, the economic-development project approved April 25 by City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude Beaches in Jax (Jul '10) 4 hr Lilith 35
News The Choking Game (Mar '09) 15 hr YouPhart 18
Heather Murphy Mon milhoan 1
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
Election Party Tuesday! May 5 Friends of Bergy 1
Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16) May 3 Manny 9
I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10) May 3 Michael 65
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC