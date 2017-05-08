Jacksonville-based Availity confirms it's 'Avalanche,' will lease Town Center One
Jacksonville-based Availity LLC told employees this afternoon that it will relocate within Southside Jacksonville by late summer 2018 to the new Town Center One office building. CFO Nathan Eastman also confirmed that Availity, a health care IT company, is the identity of Project Avalanche, the economic-development project approved April 25 by City Council.
