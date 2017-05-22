Internet cafes making Florida comebac...

Internet cafes making Florida comeback including 1 near Ormond

33 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Four years after they were shut down by the government and a scandal led to the arrest of dozens of people and the resignation of a lieutenant governor, Internet cafes are cropping up again across Florida - including one in Volusia County. The Hot Spot has been open since February at 1230 Hand Ave. and business is so good there is already talk of expansion.

Jacksonville, FL

