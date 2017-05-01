Industry West moving into San Marco Square
Jordan and Anne England started Industry West because they couldn't find the dining room chairs they needed. Now they identify, curate and sell furniture worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Tue
|Hannah
|272
|WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11)
|Tue
|Lvindc
|293
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|Carmen
|8
|Deadbeat Jose Mejia's Qualifications for Sweetw... (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|Marine
|13
|Review: Step One Realty & Property Management (Jun '15)
|Apr 30
|Looking to Rent
|4
|Best Places?
|Apr 27
|acw269
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC