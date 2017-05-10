Graham visits New Hope
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham meets Jarvis Guthrie, an ex-offender who now works with Operation New Hope as a recruitment coordinator. 'I am not a label of crime, but a product of second chances,' Guthrie said in a news release about the visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election Party Tuesday!
|Sat
|SW Citizen
|4
|Single mom moving to Jax.. are there any assist... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Hate ignorance
|148
|Jacksonville Councilman Accused of Punching Dog... (Jan '08)
|May 11
|ChelBe
|202
|Owner of Cat-Can-Do Marine Arrested on Three Co... (Jan '08)
|May 11
|Babygirl1970
|27
|Ted Hires founder of Justice Coalition Blows Hi... (Aug '12)
|May 10
|Natalie
|9
|Nude Beaches in Jax (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Lilith
|35
|The Choking Game (Mar '09)
|May 8
|YouPhart
|18
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC