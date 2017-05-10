Florida retailers expect record break...

Florida retailers expect record breaking Mother's Day in 2017

According to the Florida Retail Federation , consumers will spend more than ever on gifts for Mother's Day this year, reaching $23.6 billion. Mother's Day shoppers will spend a whopping $186.39 on average this year, up from last year's $172.22 average.

