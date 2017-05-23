Flag Officer Announcements
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations: Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Daniel B. Hendrickson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JSO Off Duty Working Part Time (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Greg
|5
|Election Party Tuesday!
|Sun
|Sweetwater Politics
|7
|Jose Mejia for Sweetwater Commissioner??? (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Sweetwater Politics
|15
|Blacks
|May 20
|Disgusted
|1
|Stop calling animal control on me
|May 19
|Froggy
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC