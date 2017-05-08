Film expert to speak at St. Pete Muse...

Film expert to speak at St. Pete Museum of History

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

As part of the Florida Humanities Speaker Series, Florida film expert Lisa Bradberry will share stories of Florida's early film industry and St. Petersburg's own Sun Haven Studios on Thursday, May 11, at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Seating is limited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Choking Game (Mar '09) 6 hr YouPhart 18
Heather Murphy 18 hr milhoan 1
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
Election Party Tuesday! May 5 Friends of Bergy 1
I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10) May 3 Michael 65
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) May 2 Hannah 272
WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11) May 2 Lvindc 293
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC