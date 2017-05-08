Family Law Attorney Chris Taylor Advi...

Family Law Attorney Chris Taylor Advises About Divorce in Jacksonville on May 25

Chris Taylor of the premiere law office The Taylor Law Office, P.A. will be offering expert legal advice to patrons of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid to help them through the process divorce on Thursday, May 25. The event will be located at Jacksonville Area Legal Aid at 126 W Adams St # 101, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Chris Taylor recognizes many people who use Jacksonville Area Legal Aid will be representing themselves in court, so they will need to know as much as they can about this crucial process.

