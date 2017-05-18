City Notes: Ash Properties starts St. Johns project
Ash Properties started construction on The Shoppes of St. Johns at 10850 U.S. 1 in Ponte Vedra Beach, just north of Florida 210 in St. Johns County. The retail and office center will be anchored by Ace Hardware.
