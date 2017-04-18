You could soon be bowling in the urban core
The owners of the Intuition Ale Works building want to transform a structure at Forsyth Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard into a commercial and entertainment complex. A pair of infill projects won Downtown Development Review Board approval Thursday that will bring housing and entertainment - including bowling - to the Northbank.
