Wawa breaks ground on two sites
Targeting 40 Northeast Florida stores over five years, Wawa Inc. broke ground Thursday on its first two area locations and expects to open three by year-end. Those set to open by December in Duval County are at The Crossing at Town Center at Town Center and Gate Parkway, where Wawa held a food-filled ground-breaking, along with one at Wilson Boulevard and Lane Avenue, both in Jacksonville.
