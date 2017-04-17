United's Oscar Munoz cycles by his $6M Florida beach house

EXCLUSIVE: Not a care in the world! Freewheeling United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz cycles near his $6 million Florida beach house as mistreated passengers pile on and company stock implodes United Airlines has been under fire since videos revealed a bloodied Dr. David Dao getting dragged from his seat on a flight from Chicago Munoz bought the beachfront property in Ponte Vedra Beach in 2011 for $3 million, leveled the existing house and built a new 10,000-square-foot home While he promised far-reaching reforms, Munoz appeared to do little work as he rode his bike along the beach and visited with a friend on Millionaires' Row But the onslught of complaints continues as a couple on their way to their wedding in Costa Rica say they were booted from a flight when they moved seats With United Airlines reeling from viral videos showing a bloodied and screaming passenger getting dragged and ... (more)

