United's Oscar Munoz cycles by his $6M Florida beach house
EXCLUSIVE: Not a care in the world! Freewheeling United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz cycles near his $6 million Florida beach house as mistreated passengers pile on and company stock implodes United Airlines has been under fire since videos revealed a bloodied Dr. David Dao getting dragged from his seat on a flight from Chicago Munoz bought the beachfront property in Ponte Vedra Beach in 2011 for $3 million, leveled the existing house and built a new 10,000-square-foot home While he promised far-reaching reforms, Munoz appeared to do little work as he rode his bike along the beach and visited with a friend on Millionaires' Row But the onslught of complaints continues as a couple on their way to their wedding in Costa Rica say they were booted from a flight when they moved seats With United Airlines reeling from viral videos showing a bloodied and screaming passenger getting dragged and ... (more)
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|Justice seeker
|233
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Sun
|Kwhyze
|271
|Ronnies home
|Sat
|Jamie wells
|1
|Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10)
|Apr 13
|john
|14
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
|Does First Baptist have a liquor license? (Sep '10)
|Apr 11
|BDM
|17
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr 11
|Labia Whisperer
|2
