'This is all me:' Potter's House chef to open own restaurant

Celestia Mobley, the executive chef and general manager of two Potter's House Soul Food restaurants, is opening her own eatery at 6765 Dunn Ave. on Jacksonville's Northside. A subcontractor prepares to connect the new floor with the old slab at the future Celestia's Coastal Cuisine restaurant in the Dunn Village Shopping Center.

