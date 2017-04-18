Take Me to the Water: Jacksonville ch...

Take Me to the Water: Jacksonville church performs a special creek baptism

Kerr Carter comes out of the water after being baptized by Robert Fowler, right, and Stan Easton of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Brent Cooper, Kerr Carter, Job Carter and Charles Carter of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville were recently baptized in Tallaseehatchee Creek, in a break with Episcopal tradition.

