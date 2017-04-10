Shoppes at Dunns Creek planned in Nor...

Shoppes at Dunns Creek planned in North Jacksonville

Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Ash Properties expects that its new tentatively named Shoppes at Dunns Creek retail center, estimated at $30 million, could be out of the ground and ready for occupancy in about 18 months. The project, at nearly 139,900 square feet, would bring retail shops and possibly a grocery store to northeast Alta Drive and Faye Road in North Jacksonville.

Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Jacksonville, FL

