Shoppes at Dunns Creek planned in North Jacksonville
Ash Properties expects that its new tentatively named Shoppes at Dunns Creek retail center, estimated at $30 million, could be out of the ground and ready for occupancy in about 18 months. The project, at nearly 139,900 square feet, would bring retail shops and possibly a grocery store to northeast Alta Drive and Faye Road in North Jacksonville.
