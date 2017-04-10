Shipyards: Plans reveal deal could exceed $1 billion
Plans to develop the 70-acre Shipyards property along Jacksonville's Northbank were unsealed Tuesday, revealing three proposals that range up to more than $1 billion in private investment. The groups introduced their visions for the land, which includes Metropolitan Park, last month.
