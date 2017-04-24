Safariland Introduces Concealed Carry...

Safariland Introduces Concealed Carry Holster Offerings at NRA Annual Meetings

ONTARIO, Calif. - - Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group , today introduced a variety of new gun fits for their popular concealed carry holsters accommodating the Glock 26/27, Glock 42, Glock 43, Ruger LC9S, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield and Springfield XD-S.

