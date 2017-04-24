Safariland Introduces Concealed Carry Holster Offerings at NRA Annual Meetings
ONTARIO, Calif. - - Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group , today introduced a variety of new gun fits for their popular concealed carry holsters accommodating the Glock 26/27, Glock 42, Glock 43, Ruger LC9S, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield and Springfield XD-S.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Places?
|8 hr
|acw269
|1
|Owner of Cat-Can-Do Marine Arrested on Three Co... (Jan '08)
|Apr 23
|Babygirl
|25
|Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16)
|Apr 22
|Manny
|7
|Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14)
|Apr 22
|SalonEstetica
|2
|Deadbeat Jose Mejia's Qualifications for Sweetw... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Manny
|12
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|My husband is BISEXUAL (May '11)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|52
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC