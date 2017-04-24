Pine View among nation's best high sc...

Pine View among nation's best high schools

Seven Florida high schools are among the top 50 public high schools in the nation, according to a new ranking. U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday placed seven schools stretching from Miami to Sarasota to Jacksonville on its list of the nation's best public high schools.

