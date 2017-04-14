News you can use for April 14, 2017

News you can use for April 14, 2017

Friday Apr 14

Farmer's Market of Jacksonville will open every Saturday from 7-11 a.m. until Oct. 14 at the public square. Northeast Alabama Ballroom Dance Society monthly dance will begin with dance lessons at 6-7 p.m. and dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Rainbow City Community Center and Library in Rainbow City.

