Miami Grill to open in the fall, hire 50

Marketing Director Jackie Maceda said Friday that Miami Grill, which will open at the former Zaxby's in Regency, is a 'fresher and more hip version' than the original Miami Subs that closed in Jacksonville. Asked about plans for more locations, she said, 'Absolutely.

