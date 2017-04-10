Lost Jacksonville: Milligan's Beefy Burgers
Some trace the modern history of fast food in America to July 7, 1912, with the opening of a fast food restaurant called the Automat in New York. Some historians and secondary school textbooks concur that A&W, which opened in 1919 and began franchising in 1921, was the first fast food restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronnies home
|Sat
|Jamie wells
|1
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 13
|Daytona Biker
|232
|Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10)
|Apr 13
|john
|14
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
|Does First Baptist have a liquor license? (Sep '10)
|Apr 11
|BDM
|17
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr 11
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Amber Blankenship
|Apr 10
|kaykay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC