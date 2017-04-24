Local Christian News
Pastor Mike challenged the children of Destiny Church's Kidz Factory to raise over $1,000 for the Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade in the month of March. All the money raised is used to purchase literature for missionaries in the United States and in foreign countries.
