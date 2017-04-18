Liquor distillery planned for Brooklyn
A liquor distillery is in the works for the Brooklyn area, and more apartments could be coming to the Southbank. The concept would join the budding Brooklyn neighborhood by converting an existing building, at 417 Magnolia St., into a distillery.
