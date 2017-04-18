Kissimmee bomb hoax leads to arrest, ...

Kissimmee bomb hoax leads to arrest, police say

Jacob Ortiz, 20, left a suitcase in front of a propane tank on Broadway and said it was a bomb, police said. Kissimmee PD: The suspect is in custody.

