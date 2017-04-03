KILLER Theater
Adapted from the book by local author-educator Tim Gilmore, FSCJ dramaWORKS stages Stalking Ottis Toole: A Southern Gothic , about Jacksonville native Toole, who grew up to be an infamous serial arsonist and killer.
