JU Kinne Center upgrading dining hall
In keeping with its campus upgrades, Jacksonville University intends to renovate the student dining hall at the Frances Bartlett Kinne University Center. The Kinne Center has long anchored the student dining facilities at the riverfront Arlington campus at 2800 University Blvd. N. It recently gained a Starbucks coffee shop.
