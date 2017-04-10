Jaxsons Night Market Returns Thursday...

Jaxsons Night Market Returns Thursday With New Location

Jaxsons Night Market celebrates its third anniversary this Thursday April 20th from 5-9pm at the new food truck court downtown. Jaxsons Night Market opens the 2017 season this Thursday night from 5pm until 9pm.

