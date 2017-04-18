Jacksonville on tap for ABC prototypes
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits intends to open its next stores, including one to replace an existing location along San Jose Boulevard, with its newest prototype. 'This model has a central guest services counter with wine taps, a growler filling station, a register and the ability to sample spirits,' company spokesman Meghan Guarino said by email.
